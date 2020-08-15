1/1
Ramona Brown
1927 - 2020
LIMA — Ramoa Jean Brown, age 93, passed away at 7:51 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Springview Manor Nursing Home in Lima.

Ramoa was born on May 28, 1927, in Kenton, Ohio to the late Benar and Minnie {Evans} Jackson. On August 3, 1947, she married Robert Brown, who preceded her in death.

Ramoa was a member of St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Lima. She belonged to Eastern Star and the Bowling League. Ramoa was the baby of nine living children who all preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, George (Christine) Brown; daughter, Roberta Beasley; seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; twenty great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son Michael Brown.

The family will receive friends from 10 am to 11 am on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio where her funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
