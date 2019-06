BLUFFTON — Ramona "Mona" B. Wheelhouse, 87, died at 1:19 a.m. June 2, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at Highland Springs Church of the Nazarene, Richmond, Virginia. Burial will be in Washington Memorial Cemetery, Sandston, Virginia.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.