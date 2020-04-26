GLANDORF — Ranae D. Kahle, 57, of Glandorf, passed away 2:12 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home, after a long, courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Ranae was born December 22, 1962 to the late Ray and Eva (Recker) Dulle. She was born in Ottawa and grew up in Gilboa, Ohio. Ranae was a graduate of Pandora-Gilboa High School. On September 21, 1985 she married Norm Kahle, he survives in Glandorf. Ranae was an extraordinarily loving wife, mother, and grandmother to twelve, with one on the way.

She is survived by her seven children: Nicole (Cory) Kline, Amy (Adam) Kayatin, Steve (Briana) Kahle, Brittany Kahle, Stacy (Jeffery) Payne, Kimberly (Jacob) Schroeder, and Tiffany Kahle. She is also survived by her siblings: Diane (Dennis) Boecker, Doris Niese, Elaine (Len) Mieczkowski, Ken (Sue) Dulle, Norm (Sandy) Dulle, Dennis (Deb) Dulle, and Tom (Kim) Dulle; and her sisters-in-law: Dorothy Dulle, and Sandy Dulle.

Ranae is preceded in death by her three brothers: Dale Dulle, Eugene Dulle, and Donald Dulle; and a brother-in-law: Marvin Niese.

Due to the restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Father Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. However, a live broadcast will be available on Glandorf cable channel 3, or live streamed on Facebook. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. The family would like to send out a special thank you to Putnam County Home Care and Hospice.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Cancer Assistance Program, PO Box 165 Glandorf, Ohio 45848 or pccap.org

