BLUFFTON — Randal L. Anderson, 63, passed away on August 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Randy was born June 2, 1956 in Bluffton to the late James and Esther (Schumacher) Anderson. On October 28, 1978 he married Kimberly Acheson Anderson who survives.

Randy graduated from Cory-Rawson High School in 1974. He co-owned Anderson Tractor Supply in Bluffton with his brother, Gary for the past 43 years. Randy was a member of Bethel Church of Christ, Ada where he had been a deacon, Sunday School teacher and head of the Missions Committee. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed coaching his children in basketball, football, baseball and soccer. Randy was a devoted fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed boating at Dale Hollow Lake and vacationing in Gulf Shores, Alabama with his family, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and playing games with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors also include five children, Aubrey (Scott) Marcum of Findlay, Brandy Hobensack of Bluffton, Jesse (Brittnie) Anderson of Findlay, Casey (Sean) Heath of Bluffton, John (Michaela) Anderson of Bowling Green; nine grandchildren, Jayce, Addison, Emrey Marcum, Olivia and Avery Hobensack, Josie and Jett Anderson, Jules and Josslyn Heath; five siblings, Mike (Donna) Anderson of Meridian, Idaho, Kristine (Samuel) Beadle of Hartselle, Alabama, Kathy (Dave) Steiner of Bluffton, Gary (Connie) Anderson of Bluffton, Sue (Larry) Cox of Bluffton and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 26, 2019 at Bethel Church of Christ, 4014 Co Rd 304, Ada. Pastor Randy Allen officiating. Burial will be in Thompson Cemetery near Bluffton following the service. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services in Bluffton and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Church of Christ or the Armes Family Cancer Care Center, Findlay.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.