LIMA — Randall L. Hunter, 61, of Lima, passed away on Thursday July 30, 2020 at 10:06 a.m. at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on October 12, 1958 in Creston, Iowa to Harvey S. and Carol {Walter} Hunter. His mother survives him in Lima.

On August 6, 1985, he married Cynthia Dorsett, who preceded him in death May 6, 2009. Randall was a member of Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church. He was a volunteer at Lima Memorial Hospital as well as a watch dog for Elida Elementary School. He enjoyed doing genealogy and most of all, being with his family.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children: Cindy Kelley, Cayla (Nick) Miller, Stormie (Kris) Decker, and Joey Hunter, sister: Lisa (Mark) Tucker, grandchildren: Kloey, Braxton, Ayden, Noah, Weslee, Aubrey, Harlee, and Skylar, nieces: Casey (Raj Makwana) Flannagan and Megan (Josh) Tucker-Manley, and great-nephews: Brody and Declan.

Randall was preceded in death by his father, sister: Janice Hunter, and nephew: Ethan.

His family will receive friends on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior. Kenny Waldroup and Bob Morrison will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation or the Make a Wish Foundation. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeride.com.