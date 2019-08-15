LIMA — Randall Allen Montgomery (65) was born on October 14, 1953 and died peacefully on August 14, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Jan Marie (Reese) Montgomery for 47 years. They spent half of those years raising three children in a brick schoolhouse near Elida, and the remaining half in a home on the family property near Dug Run. Randy spent countless hours throughout his life exploring the fields and woods around his home, and he never lost his love for animals and woody plants. His interests also included harmonicas, weaving looms, and air guns. Randy was a self-employed finish carpenter, and he was most proud of the strong relationships he built with his clients. He was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church until July 2009.

In addition to his wife, Randy is survived by his children, Jethro Montgomery and Mary Beth Muha of Celina, Ohio, Jessica and Eric Yoder of Pleasant Hill, Ohio, and Joni and Nathan Bowman of Franklin County, Virginia; his grandchildren, Molly Montgomery, Morgan and Jacob Rigali, Cole Montgomery, Jack, Will, Clark, and Meg Yoder, Drew and Finn Bowman; and one beloved great-granddaughter, Poppy Jan Rigali. He is also survived by his sister, Erma Jean and Bill Wolf; his brother, Wendell Montgomery; his sisters-in-law, Sandy and Mark Roberts, Carol and Charles Fitzgerald, Jackie and Randy Degen, and Jeannie and Tom Weger; a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Casady; and a multitude of treasured family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Cabel and Emma Montgomery; Jan's parents, Bill and Joanne Reese; and most recently his good friends, Mark Peters, Gary Montgomery, and Don Layman.

In the five years since Dad was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, he taught us all that life is for the living and death is not to be feared.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 4:30 p.m. at CHILES – LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, with visitation prior from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Burial will take place following the service at Ash Grove Cemetery.