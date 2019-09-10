FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — Randall Forrest Smith age 62 of Farmington Hills, Michigan, formerly of Lima and Celina, Ohio died September 9, 2019. Mr. Smith is survived by his Significant Other Barb Westrick, his children Elyse Smith and Matthew Smith and his former wife and dear friend Denise Cramer-Smith. Dear brother of Richard Smith and Robert (Pam) Smith. He was a 1975 graduate of Celina High School and served as Police Officer with the Fort Shawnee Police Department. He was an avid scuba diver and dive master and was a very active member of Orchard Grove Community Church in Walled Lake, Michigan.

A memorial service will be held at Orchard Grove Community Church, 850 Ladd Rd. Walled Lake, Saturday 10 AM. Friends may gather Saturday from 9:30 AM until time of service. Memorials to Orchard Grove Community Church appreciated. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com