LIMA — Randolph 'Randy' Hall Reed of Lima, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, Monday morning, May 27, 2019. He was born December 28, 1964 to the late Robert and Hazel Hall Reed.

Randy graduated from Marimor School and enjoyed wrestling, movies, and music. His favorite song was "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and the Wizard of Oz and Batman movies. He loved all animals and especially cats. Randy was a precious human being that is no longer suffering and will be remembered for his loving, good hearted nature.

He was a beloved brother of 8 siblings that he leaves behind plus a very special nephew, Jason that he cherished. Randy lived with his sister, Marlene for 39 years. Marlene and her husband had no children, and God blessed them with Randy.

No public services or visitations are planned. "Only a temporary parting, we will be with you soon."

Memorial contributions may be given to a humane society.

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.