FINDLAY — Ray Arden Altman, 80, of Findlay, Ohio went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ at 8:56 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green.

Ray was born on April 24, 1939 in Carey, Ohio to the late Ralph George and Rose Marie (Hamner) Altman. On September 20, 2002, he married Doris Anne Oldham and she survives in Findlay. Also surviving is his former wife and the mother of his children Mary Lou Campbell, children: Linda Myers, Theresa May, Sherry (Bill Sr.) Dotson, Brenda Albriton, Tony, Natasha, April (Shane) Conn, David (Patty) Trusty; grandchildren: Chad (Amy), Bill (Kayla), Brandon, Amber, Tommy, Tommy Pressler, Mary (John), Darren, Tieler, Macie, Blaize, Trevor, Hunter, Wyatt, Joshua and Amyah; great-grandchildren: Jenna, Carson, Sawyer, Xavier, James, Hayes, Briella Rose and Alex; sisters: Eva Barrick; sisters in law Bonnie and Suzie Schirmer and brothers in law: Richard and Lou McCobb. He was preceded in death by his great-granddaugther Summer, brothers Jerry and John, a sister Alice and brothers in law: Ed and Joe Schirmer.

Ray attended the Carey School and after school, Ray worked for Seneca Wire and retired in April of 2000 after 33 years of service from Hercules Tire. Ray proudly served his country in United States Army, being honorably discharged. Nine months later, Ray was re called for the Berlin Wall Crisis. Ray was member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Findlay.

A Celebration of Ray's life will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 8360 County Rd 140, Findlay, Ohio 45840, Pastor Walt Sheppard, officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Hancock County Memorial Squad at conclusion of the Celebration of Life service. Burial will be in the Elm Grove Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted to his family to help offset the cost of Ray's cancer treatments.

