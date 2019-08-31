LIMA — Ray D. "Diz" Becker, 95, of Lima, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:40 a.m. at Lima Convalescent Home. He was born in Auglaize County, Ohio on December 29, 1923 to the late George and Nellie {Hays} Becker.

Mr. Becker married Rose C. Freund on July 29, 1950. She preceded him in death on December 28, 2000. He then married Peggy Clay Harruff on September 14, 2002. She survives in Lima. Ray was a mail carrier for 30 years and worked for both Lima and Elida's post offices. He was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, but was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in World War II, and was unable to play baseball professionally. He was a member of the VFW, NARFE, Senior Citizens, The Church at Allentown, Westgate Neighborhood Association, and the NALC. In addition to his love of baseball, he also loved to golf and continued to golf at age 95.

In addition to his wife Peggy, he is survived by his children: James (Georgann) Becker, Mary (James) Kaple, and Roger (D'Ann) Becker, step children: Marilyn Bell, Sharon (Mike) England, and Julie (Dennis) Lee, 7 grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 5 step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Rose, parents, sister Jean (William) Doseck, and step-son-in-law John Bell.

Ray's family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10a.m.-12p.m. at The Church at Allentown in Lima, where a funeral service will follow at 12 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Church at Allentown, 4900 Allentown Road, Lima, Ohio 45807. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.