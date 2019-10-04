DUNKIRK — Funeral services for Ray Lewis Davis Sr. will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, October 7th, 2019 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends may call 3 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

He died on October 3rd, 2019 at The Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 7th, 1936 in Kenton to the late Marvin C. and Mary (Cowen) Davis. On November 16, 1955 he married Vera Steele and she survives in Dunkirk.

Also surviving are 4 daughters; Carol (Richard) Emmerling of Georgia, Donna Davis of Findlay, Ann (Larry) Bechtel of Kenton, Lisa Davis of North Carolina, a son; Ray Davis Jr. of Dunkirk, 2 sisters; Karen (Robert) Combs of Dunkirk, Evelyn (Mike) Cole of Findlay, 9 grandchildren; Chad Lambert, Amy Lambert, Matthew Emmerling, Tonya Broadstone, Tyler (Maeghen) Manns, Ashley Larson, Megan (Adam) Doup, Melissa (Ben) McGuire, Christina (Josh) Springer, 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter; Peggy Davis, a brother; Marvin L. Davis, a sister; Sandra Appleton, and a half brother; Buddy Hass.

Ray was the owner of multiple local businesses throughout his life. He owned the Kenton Midway Restaurant, the Fillin' Station Restaurant, The Drive-In-Movie Theater north of Kenton, the Kenton Movie Theater, as well as Davis Motor Sales which had several locations in Kenton as well as a location in Dunkirk. Ray also worked for Findlay Sugar Beets and Lima Superior Coach, to help get his business started.

He was a lifetime member of the Kenton Eagles, where he loved to play cards. It didn't matter what kind of card game it was, Ray wanted to play and win. He also enjoyed watching western movies and listening to old school country music. Ray loved to tease his children, he had a saying, "Going to see a man about a horse", but never brought a horse home. Ray however did bring home his pet cats, that he loved dearly.

Memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.