BOTKINS — Ray A. Fullenkamp, 74, died June 4, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital.

Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church, Botkins. Burial will happen at a later date at the church cemetery.

Friends may call 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Schlosser Funeral Home, Wapakoneta.