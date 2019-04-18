MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Ray E. Keirns, 88, died at 1:10 pm Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Blount Memorial Hospital, Madisonville, TN.

He was born August 1, 1930, in Gomer, Ohio to Roy E. and Mary (Rager) Keirns. They both preceded him in death.

Ray is survived by his lovely wife of 68 years, Ruth E. Keirns; his son, Ricci (Joyce) Keirns of Madisonville, TN; grandchildren, Ken (Kristine) Keirns of Land O Lakes, FL and Jane (Jeff Milligan) Keirns of Delphos, OH; step grandchildren, Brian (Julie) Rodenberger of Rumocula, CA and Cynthia (Jay Glidden) Rodenberger of Bradenton, FL; six grandchildren; two brothers, Paul (Judy) Schrock of Bakersfield, CA and Don (Francene) Schrock of Madisonville, TN; along with several nieces and nephews.

Services will begin at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Burial will follow at Pike Run Cemetery, Gomer.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

