KENTON — Private Family Services for Ray E. Myers will be held at a later date. The Price - McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

He died on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Hardin Hills Health Center. He was born on August 14, 1941 in Kenton to the late Raymond and Opal (Madden) Myers. He married Jackie Foley and they were married for 42 years.

Surviving are his wife Jackie Myers of Kenton, 6 sons; Adam (Kris) Myers of Columbus, Raymond Jr (Amy) Myers of Columbus, Greg (Lenore) Myers of Elida, David (Sally) Myers of Bemidji, MN, Richard Skelly of Lakeview and Jim (Kim) Skelly of Canton. 6 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a sister; Lois Conley and his stepfather; Arthur Appleman.

Ray was a U.S. Army Veteran and a life member of the AMVETS Post 1994 in Kenton.

He was involved with law enforcement in some capacity his entire life. He worked as a Deputy Sherriff for Allen County, he was a Sergeant for the Kenton City Police, was a Hardin County Juvenile Probation officer and worked as a bail bondsman.

Ray enjoyed fishing and meeting every morning at Porterhouse to have a cup of coffee with his friends.

Ray's true passion was his family and he loved to spend time with them as much as possible.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hardin Co. Sheriffs Office Shop with a Cop program.

