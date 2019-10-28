OTTAWA — Raybourn H. Powell, 85, of Ottawa died at 4:55 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 13, 1934 in Barbourville, KY to the late Raybourn and Oleda (Sexton) Powell. On September 8, 1962 he married Rosemary Schnipke who died January 8, 2013.

He is survived by 2 children, Anthony (Tana) Powell of Sylvania and Christopher (Robin) Powell of Parma; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers, Charles (Sally) Gallagher of Barbourville, KY., Mark (Rhonda) Gallagher of Corbin, KY., and James (Jeanetta) Gallagher and Joe (Golda) Gallagher both of Barbourville, KY; and a sister, Eileen Sexton of Adolphus, KY. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Pennie.

Raybourn retired from the department of the U. S. Navy in Toledo after 36 years. He was a member of the Ottawa Knights of Columbus. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, New Cleveland.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Cleveland with Msgr. Charles Singler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a Knights of Columbus rosary at 7:30 p.m. Memorials may be to a .

