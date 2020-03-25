KALIDA — Raymond H. Averesch, 92, of Kalida died at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at The Meadows of Kalida. He was born November 29, 1927 in Cloverdale to the late Bernard and Anna (Wolke) Averesch. On October 27, 1951 he married Dorothea M. Schroeder who died June 4, 2016.

He is survived by 5 children: Norman (Ann Ellerbrock) Averesch of Miller City, Janet (Tim) Hermiller of Ottawa, Jean (Ron) Siefker of Glandorf, Julie Wilkins of Columbus and Mike (Brenda) Averesch of Ottawa; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ralph (Judy) Averesch.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Ron Averesch; 4 brothers, Wilfrid, Gerald, Harold and Bernard Averesch; and 2 sisters, Angeline Erhart and Carmelita Schnipke.

Ray worked for Superior Coach in Lima and was a lifelong farmer. He owned his own welding shop and made farm equipment. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida, its Holy Name Society and the Kalida Knights of Columbus.

A funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, funeral mass participants will be limited to the immediate family. However, a live streaming via St. Michael's Catholic Church Facebook Page will begin at 10:30 a.m. as well as broadcast over channel 70. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Private visitation will be prior to the mass.

Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

