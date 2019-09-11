DELPHOS — Raymond M. Beining, 94, of Delphos, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at his home.

He was born November 4, 1924, in Ottoville to Theodore and Bernardina (Hellman) Beining. On May 13, 1950, he was united in marriage to Betty Bockey. She preceded him in death.

Ray is survived by two daughters, Jenny (Bill) Meyer of Lima, and Karen (Tom) Sweets of Cincinnati; five sons, Thomas (Jan) Beining of Grabill, IN, Ronald (Sandy) Beining of Delphos, Larry (Norma) Beining of Delphos, Dennis (Lisa) Beining of Redington Shores, FL, and Alan (Lisa Locke) Beining of Cincinnati; two sisters, Alice Arnzen of Delphos and Irene Schroeder of Ottawa; sisters-in-law, Valeta Beining of Ottawa and Jane Beckman of Delphos; 15 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Rudolph Beining; four sisters, Mildred Beckman, Angela Kimmet, Mary Hempfling, and Gertrude Schmitz; his son in law, Roger Veith; and an infant granddaughter.

Ray was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in England, Belgium, France and the Netherlands during WWII. He retired from Fruehauf after 35 years as a production manager. After retirement he worked for his sons at Beining Contracting. Ray loved to farm, read, travel, and work in his yard, and ride his bike around town.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Father Tony Vera will officiate. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery where the Delphos Veterans Council will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. with a Parish Wake at 7:30. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. John's Parish Foundation or Putnam County Home Health and Hospice.

The family would like to thank Stacie Moorman and Heather Schmenk of Putnam County Home Health and Hospice, and Vonda Rempfer of Interim Healthcare.

