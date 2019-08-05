WAPAKONETA — Raymond "Ray" E. Bruns, age 68, passed away August 2, 2019, at 3:15 am, at Lima Memorial Health System. Ray was born September 25, 1950, in Lima, OH, to Robert A. (Barbara) Bruns and Dorothy (Lee) Bruns-Warnecke who preceded him in death. On June 15, 1979, he married Polly L. (Dunlap) Bruns who preceded him in death on February 7, 2001.

Ray was a graduate of Lima Senior High School. Through the years he had worked in the construction field in the Lima area and also Frank's Car Wash. He was a former member of Sharon Park United Methodist. Ray loved fishing, camping and being outdoors. He also liked country music and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ray is survived by a close companion, Sally Kimble of Wapakoneta, OH, 4 siblings: R. Alan (Nadene) Bruns of Lima, OH, Diana (Keith) Booher of Grover Hill, OH, Anthony "Tony" (Mary) Bruns of Elida, OH and David (Lorraine) Bruns of Lima, OH.

There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 5:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL . Officiating the service will be Rev. Bryan Bucher. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately in the Carmen Cemetery at a later date.

Friends may call on Saturday from 1-5 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. The family requests no flowers and memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Humane Society.

