Raymond Foust

LIMA — Raymond "Ray" L. Foust, age 69, passed away October 4, 2020, at 7:30 pm, at Lost Creek Care Center.

Raymond was born August 27, 1951 in Lima, Ohio to Alfred Foust (d) and Gladys (Hunter) Foust, both of whom preceded him in death. On March 10, 1981 he married Barbara (Harmon) Foust who survives in Lima. He worked for many years as a welder for Sheller-Globe. One of his greatest passions was working on cars. He especially loved dodge vehicles, specifically their Chargers and trucks. Above all else, Ray loved his family. He was an exceptional man, and will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include: Wife, Barbara Foust; Sons and Daughters, Larry (Linda) Smith, Gary (Cindy) Smith, Timothy (Addie) Smith, Connie Childs, and Teresa (Jeff) Caudill; Sister, Kimberly Reese; Nieces and Nephews, Latasha, Mellisa, Katerina, Vernon, Richard, Justin, Deverell, Darius, and Niko; as well as 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: parents, Alfred and Gladys Foust; Son, Aaron Foust; Brother, Van Alan Foust; as well as Sister, Barbara Garland.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Shawnee Chapel.

A visitation will take place immediately prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. also at the Shawnee Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com