ELIDA — Raymond Franklin Harlow was born in Parkersburg WV, to Harold and Louise (Shoemaker) Harlow on November 24, 1936. Both are deceased as is his only sibling Barbara (Harlow) Lewark and her deceased husband Robert Lewark.

After a sudden illness Ray passed away on November 17, one week before his 84th birthday in the ICU unit of Mercy Health St. Rita's with his wife and children at his side.

Ray graduated from Tiltonsville (OH) High School in 1955. He worked himself through college first attending Wheeling College, WV and living at home. He transferred to OSU (Columbus) where he worked and shared a house with several roommates who have remained his lifelong friends. Ray graduated from OSU in 1961 with a Bachelor's degree in Marketing and Transportation. He was employed by Standard Ohio Company; Sohio was later sold to British Petroleum (now BP). He also worked for Otis Wright Trucking Company where he was an officer of the company.

After graduation from college, he married Lela (Haddix) Harlow on August 13, 1962. They celebrated their 58th anniversary in August. Lela survives in Elida. They had two children, Matthew Todd Harlow who married his high school sweetheart, Rhonda (Truesdale) Harlow, they live Niles, MI. and Leslie Beth (Harlow) Jenkins of Elida. Matthew has 3 children— Emily (Harlow) Eck and her husband Austin Eck who live in South Bend, IN, Evan Harlow who recently married Caitlin (Shurte) Harlow who live in Duwashiac, MI, and Amanda Harlow of Fort Wayne, IN. Leslie's children are Andrew Jenkins of Issaquah, WA and Alaina (Jenkins) Thatcher of Lima, her husband Nathan and their 2 year old son, Rhett, who was the apple of great Papa's eye. Rhett, Ray and Lela's first great grandchild (and Leslie's first grandchild) is a dearly loved addition to the Harlow Clan.

He is also survived by his niece Jamey Harris (Barbara's only child) of Mansfield Pa and Jamey's father Richard Harris of Rayland OH. Several cousins and their children on both sides also survive.

Additional surviving are Lela's sister, Maycel (Haddix) her husband David Hovatter and their four children; Natalie (Bobbie) Lytton, David Jr (Joanie) Hovatter and their four children, Gregory (Tammy Heishman) Hovatter and their son, Teresa (Curtis) Kinder. Lela's other sister, Patricia (Haddix) Foster (deceased) is survived by her widower, Benjamin Foster and their daughters Andria (Curt) Torpey, their daughters and Erica (Jeff) Kochenderfer and their daughter. His in-laws Roland and Delores Haddix formerly of Parsons, WV are also deceased.

Ray requested that there be no visitation or funeral services. The family is planning a Celebration of his life in the spring. He donated his body to research to Ohio State University Medical School in Columbus. Contributions may be directed to American Cancer Society, American Heart Assoc. The Kidney Foundation, or to your favorite charity.

Condolences may be directed to www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com. They will forward them to the family who would enjoy sharing your personal memories and stories about Ray.

He was always a loving and helpful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was kind to family, relatives and friends. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.