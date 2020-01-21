ST. MARYS — Raymond "Sonny" Goins, 84, of Saint Marys, died 10:30 P.M. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his residence.

He was born November 30, 1935, in Sherwood, Ohio, the son of Dolan and Blanche (Arnold) Goins.

He married Dolly Hudnall and she preceded him in death in 2014.

He is survived by his children: Craig (Marge) Goins; Terry (Tammy) Goins; Victoria Griffin; Robin Goins; Brenda (Bill Caldwell) Rupard; Tommy Connors.

He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is survived by one sister, Delores Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; siblings: Dwight "Bud" Goins; Bobby Goins; Dale Goins; Betty Hirsch; Barbara Tester; Mabel Blosser.

Sonny retired from Huffy Manufacturing and then drove bus for the RTA in Lima. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family.

Sonny's family wishes to thank the nurses at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital and also Grand Lake Hospice who took good care of him and made life easier.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to Sonny's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net

MillerFuneral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys, is entrusted with Sonny's funeral arrangements.