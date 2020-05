Or Copy this URL to Share

ST. MARYS — Raymond C. Kill, 76, of St. Marys, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Grande Lake Health Care Center in St. Marys. A private, family-only funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.



