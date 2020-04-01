LIMA — Raymond E. Kitchen, 93, of Lima, passed away at 3:20 AM on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Lima Convalescent Home after an extended illness.

He was born on December 2, 1926 in Lima to Henry and Nora (Shelley) Kitchen, who both preceded him in death. On August 16, 1947, he married Pauline A. (Hunt) Kitchen, who preceded him in death on June 22, 2014.

Ray proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy as a Navy corpsman, caring for Marines during WWII in the South Pacific. After the war, he worked at the Tank Plant for 10 years. He later worked at the Lima City Schools as a Truck Driver for over 20 years.

He was a member of VFW Post 1275 and the American Legion Post 96. He enjoyed wintering in Pass-a-Grille, Florida. Ray was an avid fisherman and bowler where he had been a city champion.

Surviving are his three sons Michael (Susan) Kitchen of Byrdstown, TN, Henry (Deborah) Kitchen of Lima and Melvin (Dawn) Kitchen of Lima; his six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; his close friend Ron Huber.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Paul, James and Melvin Kitchen; his sisters Lucille Lewis and Dorothy Covault.

There will be no visitation and private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 96.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.