LIMA — Raymond "Ray" Richard Kohli transitioned peacefully from this world on June 18, 2019 at the age of 93. Ray was a strong, determined soul, loving husband, caring father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be missed by many, including his wife of 70 years, Alice (Meyer); children, Debra (Douglas) Goare, Beverly (Michael) Geyer, Gary (Linda) Kohli, and Todd (Katie) Kohli, grandchildren, Alexander (Jordan) Goare, Austin (Kellie) Goare, Dr. Stephanie Goare (Kevin Sprang), Ashley (Brian) Chrencik, Kerri Geyer, Tyler Kohli, and Kyle Kohli, and five great-grandchildren, Brycen, Jaxton, Avery, Kensington, and Graham, nephews, Robert (Anita) Kison, Eugene (Betty) Kohli, and Robert (Donna) Kohli. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ina Alice (Roberts) Kohli and James Brice Kohli, siblings, Orlando (Helen), Charles (Billie), Nolan (Dorothy), Lenore (Roy) Kison, and Donna (Lowell) Boothby. Ray was born in Lima, Ohio on May 20, 1926. He moved to Bluffton in second grade with his family to a forty acre farm. He played varsity football and baseball for which he received letters in both. He graduated in 1944 from Bluffton high school. On November 6, 1944, he was drafted into World War II and took basic training at Camp Fannin in Tyler, Texas. His journey began from New York harbor where he boarded the Ile de France to Grenock, Scotland, travelled by train to Southampton, then boarded a destroyer to LaHarve, France, and finally completed his journey by train to Germany where he joined "The Railsplitters", 84th infantry division 333rd battalion. He remained in Germany until 1945 when he re-enlisted for another 18 months. After serving in the military, he went to Ohio Northern University where he received a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and Surveying. His career began at the State of Ohio department of transportation in Lima, Ohio in 1951. He then went to work with his older brother Orlando at Kohli and Kaliher Engineers in 1956 and became partner in 1960. In 1963, he was appointed as Allen County Engineer and later won re-election to continue his role. During his tenure, he was approached by the State of Ohio to join the administration of Governor James Rhodes. In 1974, he moved his family to Columbus, Ohio and became the Director of Public Works and Assistant Deputy Director of Administrative Services. At the end of Governor Rhodes terms, Ray retired. He was not long retired, when he was approached to become the Paulding County Engineer. He was again appointed and subsequently ran and won to continue in this position. He remained in Paulding County for a total a six years until he finally officially retired. He and wife spent their winter months in Sun City Center in Florida until this past year. Ray was a proud Republican and in 1968, he was even selected as an alternate delegate for the Republican National Convention in Miami Florida. He was a past president of the County Engineers Association of Ohio, past president of Fraternal Order of Police Associates, past president of Metropolitan Kiwanis Club of Lima, member of Elks Club, Eagles, and Shawnee Country club. He loved bowling, golfing, crossword puzzles, computer games, building grandfather clocks, and building/flying RC airplanes. Two of his most gratifying moments were a hole in one and "shot his age" at 80 years old. His funeral will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church, 313 N. State St., Westerville, Ohio on July 1, 2019. There will be a visitation from 10am to 12pm. Mass will be held at noon with a procession to the cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the ( ) or St. Paul Catholic Church (stpaulcatholicchurch.org). Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.

