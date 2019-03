SPENCERVILLE — Raymond "Gene" Lenhart, 79, passed away peacefully at Roselawn Manor surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 20th, following an extended illness. He was born on July 16, 1939 in Wapakoneta to Albert and Rosemary Lenhart. Gene graduated from Spencerville High School in 1957. He married Marilyn Kroeger on May 30, 1961. He is survived by his wife of 58 years and their four children: Bev (Bill) Wisher, Spencerville; Nancy Settlemire, Lima; David Lenhart, Spencerville; and Ron (Karen) Lenhart, Wapakoneta. He has 14 grandchildren: Andy, Kari (Andy) Richardson, Joe, and David Wisher; Cory, Tyler (Jen), Dusty, Danny, Jayjay, Melissa, and Aniah Settlemire; and Cami, Collin, and Kerrigan Lenhart. He has two great grandchildren: Bryn and Evelyn. His siblings are Frank (Helen) Lenhart, Betty Bland, Karen (Ken) Shafer, and Margaret Fischer. He was preceded in death by his infant siblings Paul, Martha, and Mary. He especially enjoyed the visits and laughter he shared with his nephew Chris and niece Julia.

He retired after working 28 years in marketing with the Lima News. He then pursued his lifelong passion of selling cars at his own car lot, Lenhart Auto Sales in Spencerville. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and camping with his family. He was also an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He rarely missed a Cincinnati Reds or Cleveland Cavaliers game if it was being broadcast on TV. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Spencerville and a Navy veteran.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1PM Monday in the St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Father Dennis Walsh officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10AM until service time at 1PM Monday in the St. Patrick's Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Patrick's Catholic Church, , or to the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to: [email protected]

Arrangements are being completed by the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home.