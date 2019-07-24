Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond McClure. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOUNT VERNON — Raymond, E. McClure, age 80, of Mount Vernon passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on August 14, 1938 in Ada, Ohio to the late Ray and Helen (Doersam) McClure. Raymond was employed at United Telephone as a Senior Analyst and retired after 42 years of service. He was a member of the St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Ada. He was also a member of the Mount Vernon Jaycees and the Colonial City Moose Lodge #2555. Raymond was also very involved with Mount Vernon Girls Softball. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time with family and friends at his cabin. He is survived by his wife Karen (Gast) McClure; his son Michael (Jill) McClure; four daughters, Jackie (Ron) Green, Jody (Rick) Goetzman, Monica (Mike) Hunnicut, Raelene (Joe) Meyer; twelve grandchildren, Brittany Peck, Brett Hunnicut, Chelsea Shannon, Ryan Goetzman, Austin Goetzman, Katelyn Goetzman, Kacie Goetzman, Mackenzie McClure, Abbey McClure, Joshua McClure, Emma Meyer, Audrey Meyer; nine great grandchildren, Logan, Noah, Dakota, Kyleigh, Owen, Kaylin, Bronson, Cooper, Mila; and two special family members Jeff Combs, Akira Yoshimura. Besides his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his brother Dennis McClure and his sister Judy Lasko. Friends may call on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1:00-3:00PM at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow, beginning at 3:00PM, with Mr. Roger Marra officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Knox County, 17700 Coshocton Rd., Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 or to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 280, Ada, Ohio 45810. To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Raymond E. McClure.

