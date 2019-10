CELINA — Raymond J. Miller, 95, died Sept. 30, 2019, at The Gardens at St. Henry.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Church, Celina. Burial will be in St. Marys Cemetery, Celina.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday at W.H. Dick and Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home.