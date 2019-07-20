MERIDIAN, Idaho — Raymond Moneer, Jr. passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019 in Meridian, Idaho and was 92 years young. He was born February 20, 1927 in Findlay, Ohio to Raymond and Lena Mae (Mosier) Moneer and was the oldest of 12 children. He spent 27 years serving his country in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman and 5 years of reserve service. He began his military career during WWII and served on Midway Island and also served four tours in Vietnam Nam. As a corpsman, he was attached to the U.S. Marine Corps for 7 years. His final rank in the U.S. Navy was Chief Hospital Corpsman (E7). He continued serving his country and fellow servicemen through the VFW (Post 1114) and the 40 & 8 in Evansville, Indiana for many years after retirement. He was also active with the Hadi Shriners and the Masonic Lodge (32nd degree Scottish Rite) in Evansville, Indiana.

He is survived by 6 siblings all residing in Ohio: Betty King, Mary Jo Sherrick, Tom, Tarry, Ron, and Jim; 4 children: Kenneth (Kay), Beatrice (Richard) Bonney, Michael (Brenda), Robert (Gloria), and daughter-in-law, Sherry; 6 grandchildren: Michael, Lisa, Bobbi-Jo, Steven, Charlie Marie, Bobby; adopted granddaughter, Stephanie Kidd Curren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 5 siblings: William, Jack, Donald, Norma Barnes, Loretta Jane; his wife of 62 years, Wilma Jean Shaw; son, Steven; and grandson, James Bonney.

Funeral services will be held for Raymond at 11:00 AM on Monday July 29th at Chamberlain Huckeriede Funeral Home, 920 N. Cable Road in Lima, OH. Interment for Raymond and Wilma will be at 3:00 PM on Thursday, August 1st at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Remembrances may be left for Raymond's family on his webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com.