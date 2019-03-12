LIMA — Raymond Louis "Ray" Vezina, age 66, went to be with the Lord at 4:50 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home with his loving wife by his side.

Ray was born November 19, 1952 in Lowell, MA, to Paul and Rita (Marcotte) Vezina. On July 25, 1980 he married the love of his life, Cindy R. (Evans) Vezina.

Ray was a self-employed contractor, specializing in home remodeling. He proudly served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. Ray loved the Lord and passionately ministered to children. He was a dedicated member of Cornerstone Church of Lima. Having been raised in Boston, he was a passionate fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cindy R. Vezina of Lima; three children, Joshua Vezina of Lima, Jared (Kayla) Vezina of Sunbury and Rebecca (Corey) Thomas of Lima; five grandchildren, Trinity, Joshua, Robert, Alazae and Amarah; mom, Rita Rollins; and four siblings, Paula Vezina, Ronnie (Pam) Vezina, Dianne Hand and Danny Vezina.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Paul Vezina; step-dad, Mickey Rollins and brother, Jerry Vezina.

Funeral services will begin at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor David Roberts will officiate the service. Military Honors will be provided by the VFW #1275 and the United States Navy. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date in Dayton National Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

