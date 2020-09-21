Rebecca Bean

LIMA—Rebecca "Becky" Lucille Benton Bean, 82, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 following complications from pneumonia at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio.

Becky was born June 1, 1938 in Medway, Ohio to the late Rev. Ira P. Benton and Mildred (Smith) Benton.

She graduated from Leipsic High School, Class of 1956 and trained at Riverside Hospital in Toledo, Ohio as an x-ray technician. On February 14, 1959, she married Gerald "Jerry" E. Bean, who preceded her in death.

After starting their married life in Chicago, IL, they moved back to Lima, Ohio to join Jerry's family's business-a motor oil distributorship. In the following years, Becky was instrumental in helping Jerry build the business into an expanded auto/truck accessory retail store, E.Z. Wheeler Auto Supply in Elida, Ohio. They enjoyed traveling to time-share locations around the country when work allowed.

They retired from the business in 2002 and continued to travel including a trip to Colorado with their granddaughters and a 50th anniversary cruise to Alaska.

After retirement, Becky became a volunteer at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima working in the Volunteer Office and the gift shop. She accumulated over 6,000 volunteer hours in 15 years and enjoyed all the many volunteers who became friends over the years.

Becky was a long-time member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elida. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Marty) Heator of Ypsilanti, MI; her son, Dave Bean of Elida; granddaughters Megan (Stefen Holtrey) Heator of Traverse City, MI and Olivia Heator of Ypsilanti, MI; and her sister, Miriam (Ike) Zimmerman of Carson City, MI; her nieces-Melissa Zimmerman of Greenville, MI; Anne (Adam) London of Big Rapids, MI; Denise (Karl) Heath; Penny (Russell) Davis of Fort Worth, TX; and Janet Boyer of Lansing, MI.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Eunice Benton and Esther Boyer.

Due to the COVID pandemic, a small private burial service will take place at Whiteford Union Cemetery in Lambertville, MI at a later date. A memorial gathering will be planned next summer to celebrate Becky's life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 105 E Main St, Elida, OH 45807 or the International Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation, 6144 Clark Center Ave, Sarasota, FL 34238.

