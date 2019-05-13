COLUMBUS GROVE — Rebecca Jean "Becky" Brown, 62, died on Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home near Columbus Grove. She was born July 4, 1956, in Eaton Rapids, MI to Patricia Ann Brown. She was preceded by her mother and step father, Rex and Patricia Ann Sterling.

Becky is survived by Dennis D. Ricker her lifelong companion for over 35 years; one brother: Kevin (Jill) Copus; one sister: Victoria (David) Bermudez and numerous nieces and nephews, that she loved.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Harter.

Becky was a graduate of Pandora Gilboa High School. She had worked and retired from the GTE Philips, formerly in Ottawa. She was a member of the FOE Ladies Auxiliary, Ottawa and enjoyed collecting dolls, coins, record albums and a few other miscellaneous things. Becky was a wonderful homemaker: she could sew, cook, bake and was very loved by her entire family.

Services will begin at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Rich Rakay will officiate with burial to follow at Harmon Cemetery, Gilboa.

Family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 pm at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.