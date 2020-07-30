SPENCERVILLE — Rebecca S. "Reba" Brown, 49, of Spencerville, passed away at 7:25 AM Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center Emergency following a sudden illness.

She was born September 17, 1970 in Detroit, Mi., the daughter of Linda E. Witmer, who survives in Earlville, Il. On May 26, 2001 she married Patrick A. "Pat" Brown, who survives in Spencerville.

Also surviving are her two sons; Zachary A. Brown, serving in the US Navy on the USS John S. McCain in Japan and Jacob A. Brown at home, her sister Pollyvonne Morrissey-Diedrich of Earlville, Il. and her brother Mark S. Witmer of Traverse City, MI.

Reba was a 1987 graduate with honors at the River Rouge High School in Detroit where she studied with the Junior ROTC program. She then served in the US Navy from 1988 thru 1991 on the USS Samuel S. Gompers ship. Following her military duties she worked in the restaurant business, presently working as General Manager of the Happy Daz on Bellefontaine Avenue in Lima.

In addition to her love of her family, she enjoyed crocheting, baking and cooking.

A celebration of her life will be from 4 until 7 PM Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with Military Rites following by the Celina VFW Post at the funeral home.

Covid-19 Ohio/Allen County regulations require that face coverings be worn and social distancing be observed when inside the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com