LIMA —Rebecca M. Burtchin-Gross, 66, died May 31, 2019, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Services will begin 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Evangelical & Reformed Church, Lima. Burial will follow in Allentown Cemetery.

Friends may call 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel.