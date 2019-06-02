LIMA — Rebecca M. Burtchin-Gross, 66, of Lima, passed away at 5:31 PM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

She was born on January 31, 1953 in Lima to Charles and Marjorie (Rice) Burtchin, who both preceded her in death. On March 12, 2005, she married Jack Gross, who survives in Lima.

Rebecca had worked for over 20 years for Wright Distribution and retired on January 1, 2018. She was a member of the First Evangelical & Reformed Church. She loved working outside doing yard work and planting flowers. She enjoyed traveling to Gatlinburg and to the beach. Rebecca was a loving wife and mother and treasured spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughter Virginia "Ginny" (Shawn) Gross of Lima; her step-daughters Deb (Phil) Kleman and Kim (Ted) Coon, both of Lima; her brother Jim (David) Burtchin; her twelve grandchildren; her twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her step-daughter Pamela Gross and her brother Scott Burtchin.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the First Evangelical & Reformed Church, 320 W. Wayne Street, Lima, with Dr. Gary Beatty, officiating.

Interment will immediately follow the services in Allentown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The .

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.