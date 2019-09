FORT JENNINGS — Rebecca "Becky" A. Clay, 52, died Sept. 23, 2019, at Vancrest of Delphos.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville. Fathers Jerome Schetter and Charles Obinwa will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Ottoville.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.