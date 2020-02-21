McComb — Rebecca M. Hector(Becky), 93, of McComb passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the comfort of her own home.

Rebecca was born on October 30, 1926 in Mt. Blanchard, Ohio to the late Calvin and Minta (Fink) Miller. She married Carl S. Hector on March 2, 1947 and celebrated almost 50 years of marriage until his death. Rebecca is survived by her children: Sharon (Bill) Kiryluk, Cheryl Hector, David Hector and Susan (Doug) Freed, 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Priscilla Saltzman, Calvin, Thomas, Harry, Amberdell, Robert and Ruthanna Miller and Myrtle Hilty.

Rebecca graduated in 1944 from Mt. Blanchard High School and then attended Tiffin University and worked at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base, the Hancock County Courthouse and retired from the Shawtown Elevator. She was a member of the Gateway Church in Findlay. Rebecca loved being in her garden with her flowers, sewing, cross stitching, and doing crossword puzzles. She was an avid reader and enjoyed studying history. The most important part of Rebecca's life was her family. She loved being a farmer's wife and will be remembered for her generosity in taking her children and grandchildren on numerous trips.

The family is grateful for the wonderful care mom received from the Mennonite Memorial Home Health team, caregiver Sharon Freed for her compassionate heart and hours spent in helping take care of Mom. This care allowed her to remain in her home of 73 years where she wanted to be and also Bridge Hospice for the brief time she was under their care.

A Private Family Service will be held in Rebecca's honor with interment in the McComb Union Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, McComb.

Memorial contributions may be gifted in Rebecca's honor to .

On-line condolences as well as a fond memory may be shared with Rebecca's family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com