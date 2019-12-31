LEIPSIC — Rebecca M. "Becky" Niese, 72, formerly of Leipsic, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Singing River Hospital in Moss Point MS. She was born March 19, 1947 in McComb to the late Wilbert J. and Erma Jean (Abbott) Niese.

She is survived by family and a friend, Carol Cox of Ocean Springs, MS.

Rebecca has been a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic and its Altar Rosary.

Funeral mass will begin 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Fr. Jim Morman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Mary's School.

