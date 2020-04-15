LIMA — Rebecca J. 'Becky' Schultze, age 71 of Lima, passed at 5:40 a.m., Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 26, 1948 in Lima, Ohio to the late Ted and Golda V. Patterson Layman. On December 23, 1972 she married George W. Schultze, who survives in Lima.

Mrs. Schultze was owner and operator with her mother of the Acme Answering Service. She had previously worked at Speedway and Stanley Steamer. She was a member of the Crossroads Church of God. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and playing facebook games. Becky and her husband, George opened their home for many years to over 100 foster children. She will be remembered for her big heart and love of family, especially her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.

There are too many family members to mention all. Her immediate, close family members include a son - Paul Conner of Ada; a daughter - Lori Bienz of Marion, OH; 5 grandchildren - Shelby (fiancee' Colin) Conner, Brittney (fiancee' Jonathan) Conner; Stephen Bienz; Micheal (fiancee' Lauren Spence) Conner; Cassie (Kent) Betts; 3 great grandchildren - Harper Conner, Noah Conner, Brooklyn Lutman; a half brother - Ted Layman of IL and many, many more loving family members.

Preceding her in death is a son - Brent Schultze; a daughter - Shirley Farkasdi; a son-in-law - Tom Farkasdi; 3 grandchildren - Tiffany Farkasdi; Jessica Farkasdi; and Joey Farkasdi; and 2 half sisters - Roweena and Emma.

Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, private graveside services will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada for immediate family. There will be a public celebration of Becky's life which all are encouraged to attend as soon as possible once conditions are deemed safe.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the family to help with monument costs.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.