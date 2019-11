ADA — Reece M. Lane, 84, died at 3:59 p.m. Oct. 31, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada. Pastor Mark Bayliff will officiate. Burial, with military rites, will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.