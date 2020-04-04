PANDORA — Renae Bishop passed away on March 11th, 2020, at the age of 71 in Pandora, after a long fight with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. A miraculous woman, she defied odds for almost 20 Years, living fifteen years past doctors' expectations. She leaves her son Leeland and daughter Saxony, as well as siblings Dan, Mike, Lynn, and Steve, and their mother Lorene. She traveled widely but settled back in her hometown, where she brought joy and laughter to those around her.

The family has tentatively set the memorial services for May 23rd. Please contact her son Leeland for confirmation. 770.361.3968 or [email protected]

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, Findlay.

