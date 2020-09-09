Rex Shalter

OTTAWA — Rex A. Shalter, 67, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 25, 1952 in Lima to the late Richard R. and Dorothy A. (Best) Shalter. On October 4, 1980, he married Barbara Hiltner and she survives in Ottawa.

Other survivors include a daughter, Erica (Tom) Verhoff of Ottawa; three grandchildren: Elizabeth, Taylor and Evan Verhoff; five siblings: Jayne (Ron) Romes of Monclova, Carol Brandau of Radford, VA, John Shalter of Ottawa, Bruce Shalter of Columbus and Ted (Judy) Shalter of Glandorf; sisters and brother-in-law: Lori Shalter of Humble, TX, Janet Hiltner of Continental and David (Donna) Hiltner of North Creek; and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews whom he was very proud of.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Dean Shalter; and two brothers-in-law: Charlie Bill Hiltner and John (Shelva) Hiltner.

Rex retired from General Motor's of Defiance. He enjoyed OSU Buckeyes and the New York Yankees. Rex was a generous soul and always available to lend a helping hand. He had a passion for nature and mowing his yard. Rex had a unique style of artistic expression. Most of all, he had a pride and endless love for his three grandchildren. He will be missed by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Rex's honor to the Putnam County Library, 136 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa, Ohio 45875 or Putnam County Thrift Store, 107 W. Main Street, Ottawa, OH 45875.

Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com