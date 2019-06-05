Rex Thompson (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Roselawn Funeral Home
7500 North Clinton Street
Terre Haute, IN
47805
(812)-466-5221
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Roselawn Funeral Home
7500 North Clinton Street
Terre Haute, IN 47805
View Map
Obituary
MARIANNA, Ark. — Rex Thompson Jr., 71 , of Marianna, Arkansas passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born Sunday, November 16, 1947 to Rex Eugene Thompson Sr. and Valda Buck Thompson in Marion, Indiana.

He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Glenda Thompson, of the home, one son, Daniel Thompson (Angie), of Marianna, Arkansas; three daughters, Chris Thompson, of North Little Rock, Arkansas; Jessica Loyed (Eddie) , and Stephanie Rader, all of Terre Haute, Indiana; thirteen grandchildren, Laura Bailey, Sarah Maxam, Kelsey Barnes, Shelby Thompson, Jacob Thompson, Zachary Thompson, Garrett Loyed, Casey Loyed, Abigail Thompson, Nicholas Thompson, Keegan Rader, Gerry Thompson Jr., and Scout Thompson, one great-grandchild, Lucy Schwoch, his mother, Valda Thompson, of Lima, Ohio; one sister, Valerie Thompson, Lima, Ohio and one brother-in-law, Audie Miller, of Kansas City, Missouri; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, one son, Gerry Thompson Sr., and one brother, Brett Thompson.

Mr. Thompson loved to race cars, hunt, fish and collected miniature trains. He loved life and had a tremendous sense of humor. He was a very giving person and would help anybody. He loved his Sugar Bear.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to , 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959 or www.stjude.org/memorial.

Services for Mr. Thompson will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Roselawn Funeral Home in Terre Haute, Indiana. Burial will follow services at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Lima News from June 5 to June 6, 2019
Terre Haute, IN   (812) 466-5221
