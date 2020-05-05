HARROD — Rhea L. (McPheron) Spencer, age 86, passed away at 2:30 AM on Tuesday, May 05, 2020 at Otterbein of Cridersville. She was born on February 28, 1934 in Harrod, Ohio to the late Byron "Mike" and Maver (Bracy) McPheron. On February 28, 1953 Rhea married Carl Henry Spencer and he survives in Cridersville. Rhea was a homemaker. She formerly worked at Lewis Brothers Lumber Yard of Harrod, Allen County Probate Court, Dr. Lewis Harrod's Veterinary Office in Harrod, Hughes Plumbing and Heating of Harrod and Allen East Schools as a secretary. She was a member of the Harrod United Methodist Church, Harrod. She was a member and past Worthy Matron of the Lafayette Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #121 and past Grand Marshall of Ohio of the Grand Chapter of the Ohio Order of the Eastern Star. She was also a member of the D.A.V. Auxiliary of Wapakoneta. Rhea enjoyed knitting, reading and fishing. Rhea is also survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, a great great grandchild, and a sister. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, a brother, and a brother-in-law. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services are being held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Chaplain Peter Citerin officiating. Burial will be in Auglaize Cemetery, Harrod. The funeral service for Rhea will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.