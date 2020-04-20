LIMA — Richard D. Starr, age 78, He passed away Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at 3:00 A.M. at the Springs in Lima. Richard was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 28th, 1941 to the late Kenneth and Wilberta Starr. On November 23th, 1963 he married Marilyn (Lohr) Starr who survives in Lima. Richard had two sons, Dale (Dena) Starr and Chris (Deb) Starr, two brothers Kenneth (Joan) Starr and David (Darlene) Starr, and a sister Janice Stein. He had three grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and a deceased great-grandson. He was a proud Navy Veteran who served from 1959-1963. Richard donated his body to Wright State University's School of Medicine. Due to the current social distancing restrictions, there will be a memorial service held at a later date once conditions are deemed safe.