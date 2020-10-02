LIMA — Richard Alan Schaefer, Sr., 78, went home to be with the Lord Sept. 30, 2020 at 6:16 p.m., surrounded by his family at his son's home in Lima. He was born on August 5, 1942 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Louis John and Charlotte Frances Weis Schaefer.

He was previously married to Janice Lee Morrisey, deceased and Sue (Sickels) Weiss.

Richard is a 1960 graduate of Bath High School. He worked at Stedke Construction Company for 33 years and helped build Bath High School. He also worked at Tilton and Johnson Hughes Excavating. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Union of Columbus, Ohio.

Richard enjoyed tinkering on things. He was a self-taught machinist. He loved trains and built several 1 1/2 scale trains and a live steam locomotive. Richard also volunteered on the Bath Fire Department and attended Bluelick Bible Church.

Survivors include a son, Matthew Louis (Jodi) Schaefer of Lima; a daughter, Tammy Lee 'Squirrel' (Christopher) McClelland; six grandchildren, five great grandchildren; brothers Randall A Schaefer of Lima and Robert A. (Debra) Schaefer of Spencerville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law Richard Alan (Maureen) Schaefer, Jr., sister-in-law Kathleen Schaefer and numerous aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 900 W. Grand Ave. Lima. No graveside service, friends and family are encouraged to help celebrate his life. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.