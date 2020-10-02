1/1
Richard A. Schaefer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Richard Alan Schaefer, Sr., 78, went home to be with the Lord Sept. 30, 2020 at 6:16 p.m., surrounded by his family at his son's home in Lima. He was born on August 5, 1942 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Louis John and Charlotte Frances Weis Schaefer.

He was previously married to Janice Lee Morrisey, deceased and Sue (Sickels) Weiss.

Richard is a 1960 graduate of Bath High School. He worked at Stedke Construction Company for 33 years and helped build Bath High School. He also worked at Tilton and Johnson Hughes Excavating. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Union of Columbus, Ohio.

Richard enjoyed tinkering on things. He was a self-taught machinist. He loved trains and built several 1 1/2 scale trains and a live steam locomotive. Richard also volunteered on the Bath Fire Department and attended Bluelick Bible Church.

Survivors include a son, Matthew Louis (Jodi) Schaefer of Lima; a daughter, Tammy Lee 'Squirrel' (Christopher) McClelland; six grandchildren, five great grandchildren; brothers Randall A Schaefer of Lima and Robert A. (Debra) Schaefer of Spencerville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law Richard Alan (Maureen) Schaefer, Jr., sister-in-law Kathleen Schaefer and numerous aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 900 W. Grand Ave. Lima. No graveside service, friends and family are encouraged to help celebrate his life. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved