LAFAYETTE — Richard Allan Ackerman, age 81, died on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:15 AM, peacefully at his residence in LaFayette .

He was born on December 14, 1937 in Allen County to Lester and Kathryn (Morehead) Ackerman who preceded him in death. On June 2, 1957 he married Jacqueline (Jackie) Long and she survives in LaFayette. Richard graduated from Ada High School in 1956. He worked at Excello, Gasdorf, Neal Machine and Elida Machine. He owned his own auto body shop and was owner and builder of Kamp Tawa Campgrounds. He also dug several ponds. Later he enjoyed woodworking, and making furniture. He also enjoyed time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. He and Jackie spent 30 years wintering in Florida where they made several good friends. He especially loved his dog companions, Smidgeon, Josie and Snickers.

He is survived by one sister, Dorothy (Gerald) Rayl of Ada, Ohio, sister-in-laws Joan Owen, Jan (Glen) Williams, and brother-in-law Greg (Ellie) Long. He has three sons; Robert (Darla) Ackerman, Randy (Kathy) Ackerman, Tim (Peggy) Ackerman all of Harrod, and one daughter; Barbara (Tim) Hubbell of Lancaster. Richard has 9 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren; Jessica (Steve) Friesner, Stefanie (Matt) Dunahay, Sara (Troy) Jones, Brock (Shannon) Ackerman, Katie (Chad) Burkheimer, Jacob Cook, Meagan Ackerman, Izak Ackerman, Sydney Ackerman, Kory (Cheri) Hubbell and Dillon (Brie) Hubbell. He has 14 great-grandchildren and 4 step great-grandchildren. He was preceeded in death by grandchildren, Lucas Ackerman and Morgan Ackerman.

A funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada, Ohio with Tim Hubbell officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Chapel Cemetery, LaFayette.

Friends and family may call two hours prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada on Monday, June 3, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Allen County Humane Society. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada