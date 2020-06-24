Richard Alger
1946 - 2020
ELIDA — Richard J. Alger, 74, of Elida passed away at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home. He was born April 2, 1946 in Lima to Boyd and Gladys (Allison) Alger; both preceded him in death. On April 22, 1972, he was united in marriage to Mary Askins. She survives in Elida.

He is also survived by a son, Dean (Shannon) of York, PA; and a sister, Linda Alger and her special friend, Vern Hadding, of Gomer; 31 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law, Wendell and Margaret Askins; his sister and brother-in-law, Margie and Delbert Robey; his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Margery (Williams) Alger; nephew, James Robey.

Richard is a United States Army Veteran having served in Vietnam. He was a life member of the Delphos VFW Post #3035, the Lima Eagles #370 and a member of the Ft. Jennings American Legion Post #715. He was formerly a corrections officer at Oakwood Correction Facility where he worked for over 32 years. Richard was an outdoorsman and farmer. He loved hunting, small woodworking and gardening. A special thanks to Dr. David Powell and his staff at Cancer Care, St. Rita's Home Health Care and St. Rita's Hospice.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Salem Mennonite Cemetery. Rev. Jim Wilder will officiate. Friends and family may call on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Harter & Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to charity of choice.

~~To leave condolences, please visit harterandschier.com



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
