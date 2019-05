ST. MARYS — Richard E. Armstrong, 97, died May 4, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Marys. The Rev. Jeanette Tangeman will officiate. Burial, with military rites, will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.