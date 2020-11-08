DAYTON — Richard E. Armstrong, 79 died Friday, November 6, 2020, at his home in Dayton. He was born January 17, 1941, in Lima, to Richard H. and Phoebe Ann (Tschudy) Armstrong. His parents preceded him in death.

He married Nancy Lora, who preceded him in death.

Richard is survived by his two sons, Scott (Debbie) Armstrong and Jamey Armstrong, along with his four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister Phoebe Ann Briley.

After High School, Richard served in the U. S. Army. He worked for General Motors, Delco Products, Kettering, Ohio, as a high voltage maintenance electrician. Richard collected movie projectors….all ages, kinds and types of projectors. He enjoyed boating and fishing on Indian Lake, Lake Erie and the Ohio River.

Services will begin at 1:00 pm., Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Jim Klausing will officiate with burial to follow in Truro West Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Friends and family may call from 12:00pm until time of the service, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home.

