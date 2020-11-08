1/
Richard Armstrong
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DAYTON — Richard E. Armstrong, 79 died Friday, November 6, 2020, at his home in Dayton. He was born January 17, 1941, in Lima, to Richard H. and Phoebe Ann (Tschudy) Armstrong. His parents preceded him in death.

He married Nancy Lora, who preceded him in death.

Richard is survived by his two sons, Scott (Debbie) Armstrong and Jamey Armstrong, along with his four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister Phoebe Ann Briley.

After High School, Richard served in the U. S. Army. He worked for General Motors, Delco Products, Kettering, Ohio, as a high voltage maintenance electrician. Richard collected movie projectors….all ages, kinds and types of projectors. He enjoyed boating and fishing on Indian Lake, Lake Erie and the Ohio River.

Services will begin at 1:00 pm., Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Jim Klausing will officiate with burial to follow in Truro West Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Friends and family may call from 12:00pm until time of the service, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Sons Funeral Home
10879 SR 12 West
Columbus Grove, OH 45830
(419) 659-2202
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved