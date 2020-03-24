DAYTON — Richard D. Arnold, age 87, passed from this life at 1:54 AM on March 14, 2020 at the Dayton VA Hospice Care Center. Richard was born in Lima, Ohio to the late Ralph and Pearle Arnold. He is survived by his life partner of 40 years, Arlene L. Sprague.

Richard is also survived by the mother of his children, Marcia (Ron) Ridenour. Children: Myra (Steve) Diepenbrock, Rita (Tim) Clark and Kim (Jeff) Williams. Grandchildren: Matt (Sara) Diepenbrock, Stephanie Cunningham, Tara (David) Krohe, Blair Clark, Jaclyn (Terrence) Fitzgerald and Margot (Austin) Sacco. Great grandchildren: Addison Diepenbrock, Grant Diepenbrock, Claire Diepenbrock, Kyle Cunningham, Gus Krohe, Nash Krohe, Jake Fitzerald, Audrey Sacco and Macy Sacco. Sister: Glena Jennison. In addition is the extended family of Arlene's consisting of her son Brian (Christina), her 5 brothers: David, Michael, John, Carl, Martin, and her 3 sisters: Gloria, Jayne, Celia and their families.

Richard graduated from LaFayette-Jackson High School in 1951 where he was the class vice president for 4 years. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952 then transferred into the Naval Reserve until 1960. Mr. Arnold worked as an electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 32 out of Lima and IBEW Local 8 out of Toledo. He also held memberships at Sager Lodge #513 Free and Accepted Masons LaFayette, Ohio, Lima York Rite Bodies, Valley of Toledo Scottish Rite, American Legion Post 96, Fraternal Order of Eagles #370, Moose Lodge #52, Orioles Fraternal Order and the National Rifle Association.

Mr. Arnold adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren and cherished every moment he could spend with them. He was also a pilot and loved taking to the sky. Boating and fishing were favorite hobbies.

Cremation arrangements are being handled by Glickler Funeral Home in Dayton, Ohio. There will be no visitation and internment will be at a later date with military rites at the VA National Cemetery located on the North side of the Dayton VA Medical Center Campus in Dayton, Ohio.